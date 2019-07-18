Burnley unveil new away strip

Burnley have unveiled their sky blue away strip for 2019/20.

Made by Umbro, who last made the Clarets’ strips between 1975 and 1981, the strip is inspired by the graphic on the classic 1991-93 home strip, in which the club won the Fourth Division title in 1992.

The strip boats a raglan sleeve with stylized rib V neck, tonal woven crest and ‘The Clarets’ back neck sign off.

The shorts are vista blue with claret side seam panel contrast detail, tonal woven crest, with internal drawcords and elasticated waistband.

Socks are blue with claret contrast side leg panel and BFC wording to back, with a cotton footbed and instep cool zone technology.

The away kit, which will be worn in action for the first time this Saturday as the Clarets take on Crewe Alexandra, will be available to buy in-store and online on Saturday, August 3rd to coincide with the Clarets final pre-season match against Parma.