Burnley United and Belvedere advance in the cups

It was a good day all round for Burnley United on Saturday.

The first team won 3-1 at perennial East Lancashire League champions Rimington, while the reserves were 7-1 victors at Read.

Paul Fildes’ first team were out of the blocks quickly, as man of the match Billy Poole got on the end of a cross, and his firm shot whistled in from just inside the area.

And just before the break, as the hosts hesitated to get the ball clear from inside their own box, creative midfielder Wayne Morrison couldn’t believe his luck as he picked it up, shifted it and then picked his spot.

And in the second half, United sealed the points as, from a whipped in corner, as Poole rifled the ball into the top corner.

Rimington missed a penalty, before Matt Bagot pulled one back at the death.

Tomorrow, the first team host Morecambe Royals in the Lancashire Amateur Cup.

The reserves were also comprehensive winners, as Kuda Chingwaro and Luke Riley both netted twice, to add to goals from Connor Stuttard, Jon Ashworth and Will Burrows.

Scott Cawtherley was man of the match.

Burnley Belvedere’s first team edged past Lymm FC in the Lancashire Amateur League Cup, winning 5-3 with two goals from Callum Little, with Brad Cookson, Aron Chapman and Hayden Carroll also on target.

The Original Glow Stars Company have partnered with Burnley Belvedere, providing kit and training wear sponsorship for the Lancashire Amateur Premier and East Lancashire Division One squads.

Coaches Phil Ashton and Marc Schofield are pictured with club captain Dale Goldsbrough.

Glow Stars Marketing Manager Debra Tiffany said: “We look forward to a long-lasting relationship with Belvedere, and hope to be a part of their ongoing success.

“To view our full range, please go to www.glowstars.co.uk, and if you are interested in purchasing any items, please call us on 01200 445113 to find out your nearest stockist.”

Padiham are without a league game on Saturday, but have arranged a friendly with West Lancashire League Premier Division Haslingden St Mary’s ahead of Tuesday night’s LFA Trophy trip to Radcliffe.