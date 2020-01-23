Burnley to host key England Under 21s clash - with Dwight McNeil expected to be involved

Turf Moor is to host England Under 21s for the first time in just over five years.

The Young Lions will play a key UEFA European U21 Championship qualifier at Burnley, as Aidy Boothroyd's side take on Turkey in Burnley on Monday, March 30th (kick-off 7-45 p.m.)- with Clarets wideman Dwight McNeil expected to be involved.

England Under 21s last played at Turf Moor in November 2014, where a double from Danny Ings and a goal for Carl Jenkinson secured a 3-1 win for the Young Lions over Portugal.

The game is part of a qualifying double-header, with England first hosting Andorra at Stoke City on Thursday, March 26th.

England are top of qualifying Group 3 after four wins in their first four matches.

In the reverse fixture, the Young Lions beat Turkey 3-2 in a closely-contested game in Izmit in September, with Eddie Nketiah scoring twice and Reiss Nelson sealing the win.

Tickets for both games are priced £1 for children and an early bird discount of £10 for adults is available until February 16th (standard price of £15 from February 17th). Group booking, concession and Charter Standard discounts also apply.