Burnley to host key England Under 21s clash - with Dwight McNeil expected to be involved

Danny Ings
Danny Ings

Turf Moor is to host England Under 21s for the first time in just over five years.

The Young Lions will play a key UEFA European U21 Championship qualifier at Burnley, as Aidy Boothroyd's side take on Turkey in Burnley on Monday, March 30th (kick-off 7-45 p.m.)- with Clarets wideman Dwight McNeil expected to be involved.

England Under 21s last played at Turf Moor in November 2014, where a double from Danny Ings and a goal for Carl Jenkinson secured a 3-1 win for the Young Lions over Portugal.

The game is part of a qualifying double-header, with England first hosting Andorra at Stoke City on Thursday, March 26th.

England are top of qualifying Group 3 after four wins in their first four matches.

In the reverse fixture, the Young Lions beat Turkey 3-2 in a closely-contested game in Izmit in September, with Eddie Nketiah scoring twice and Reiss Nelson sealing the win.

Tickets for both games are priced £1 for children and an early bird discount of £10 for adults is available until February 16th (standard price of £15 from February 17th). Group booking, concession and Charter Standard discounts also apply.