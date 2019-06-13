Burnley to face Patrick Vieira’s Nice at Turf Moot

Burnley will play French side Nice at Turf Moor in their penultimate friendly ahead of the Premier League season.

The Ligue One outfit, managed by former Arsenal and France captain Patrick Vieira, will visit Turf Moor on Tuesday, July 30th (kick-off 7-45pm).

Nice, who have won the French title four times in their history, finished seventh in the league last season.

Burnley’s final pre-season game is yet to be finalised, and is provisionally scheduled for Saturday, August 3rd at Turf Moor.

Full pre-season schedule

Saturday 20th July – Crewe Alexandra and Port Vale (a) KO 3pm

Tuesday 23rd July – Fleetwood Town (a) KO 7.45pm

Saturday 27th July – Wigan Athletic (a) KO 3pm

Tuesday 30th July - Nice (h) KO 7.45pm

Saturday, 3rd August - TBC

Ticket details and admission prices will be announced in due course.