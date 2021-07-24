Burnley striker's pride as Lewis Richardson nets first senior goal for the Clarets

Lewis Richardson in action against Oldham Athletic at Boundary Park. Credit: Kelvin Stuttard

The 18-year-old scored his first senior goal for the club just a minute after Rodriguez had opened the scoring against Oldham Athletic.

The England cap - who scored his first competitive goal for the Clarets in a 1-0 win over Fulham at Turf Moor in the League Cup in 2008 - put Sean Dyche's side ahead in the 56th minute against the Latics.

The striker, who found the net twice in a behind-closed-doors game against Salford City at the Barnfield Training Centre last week, guided the ball home from close range, beating the League Two outfit's trialist goalkeeper, after Bobby Thomas had got on the end of Dwight McNeil's corner.

Richardson - who featured in Premier League games against Spurs and Southampton last season - then made it 2-0 when pouncing on a loose ball.

"I am really pleased for him," said Rodriguez. "He is working really hard and last season he worked really hard.

"He's a great talent has great feet and is a really nice lad. To see him score his first goal, hopefully it's the first one of many and it will start him off.

"We have all been young lads and to get that first goal is an amazing feeling and we felt as happy as he did!