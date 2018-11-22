Burnley striker Vokes chasing a first win in six against Newcastle

Striker Sam Vokes is targeting a first win in six games to give the Clarets some breathing space over their rivals in the Premier League.

Two successive wins for Monday’s opponents Newcastle United has moved the Magpies level on points with Burnley while recent victories for Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town has really tightened things up at the bottom end of the table.

Sean Dyche’s side are one of just two clubs currently in the bottom seven who are playing at home during gameweek 13 - the other being Fulham - and Vokes is determined to capitalise on that.

“It’s another big one for us,” said the Welshman. “It will be good to get back to the Turf after two away games. It’s a big game against Newcastle, we know it’s a big test for us but it’s one we’ll look to take to them and look to get three points.

“It never gets easier. It’s all about concentrating on ourselves. As for big games there’s none bigger than Newcastle because that’s the next one. We’ll look to take the points and pull away from them.”

The Clarets arrested their recent slide in form before the international break with a goalless draw against Leicester City on an emotional and sombre afternoon at the King Power Stadium.

The 29-year-old, who has scored three times this season in all formats, felt that a third clean sheet of the season, after the Foxes had 22 shots at goal, showed that the Clarets were feeling more like themselves again.

“We’ve been disappointed in some of our performances recently, and results - against some top quality sides don’t get me wrong,” he said.

“But in bits [against West Ham United and Leicester City] it felt like we were back to ourselves.

“You have to come to these places sometimes and dig in and get a point. That’s what it took at Leicester and I thought we did that well.

“It was about getting back to basics and we did it very well. We put bodies on the line and created some good play.

“I thought we looked very strong in our formation and we built from there. Obviously we can adapt and play but at Leicester, especially in a 4-4-2, I felt we had a good base to ourselves defensively and going forward.”