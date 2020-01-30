Burnley striker Nahki Wells completes move to Bristol City

Clarets striker Nahki Wells has completed his move to Championship side Bristol City.

Shortly after Burnley confirmed the signing of Robins midfielder Josh Brownhill, City confirmed Wells had gone in the opposite direction to Ashton Gate, agreeing a three and a half year deal, for an undisclosed fee.

Wells joined Burnley from Huddersfield Town for £5m in the summer of 2017, but didn’t start a game for the club, making 10 substitute appearances.

Last season he went out on loan to QPR, scoring nine goals in 43 games, before returning to West London in the summer.

His return of 15 goals in 29 appearances this term led to a number of interested Championship clubs, and after being recalled on Monday, Wells has now made the move to Bristol City, where he could make his debut against QPR.