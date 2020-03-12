Burnley striker Jay Rodriguez to miss trip to Manchester City with knee injury

Jay Rodriguez will miss Burnley’s trip to Manchester City after suffering a knee injury in the draw with Spurs at Turf Moor on Saturday.

The Clarets frontman twisted his right knee - the same knee which he has serious ligament damage to in 2014 while with Southampton - before being taken off around the hour mark.

However, the surgeon who looked after Rodriguez six years ago has looked at the issue and is happy with it, and boss Sean Dyche said: “Unfortunately we get to a point where we’re getting everyone back and we have a few fallers.

"Jay Rodriguez crunched his knee and slightly twisted it but it is not as serious as it could have been.

“We have had it checked out and the surgeon who looked after him before was pleased with it, and Jay was - he seems in good spirits with it.

"He won't be there this weekend, but we are hoping it settles down quite quickly and possibly the international break gives him another couple of weeks without football where these guys can get back.”

Ashley Barnes, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Matt Lowton remain out, but Barnes is very close to a return: “The good news is Ashley Barnes is making good progress, he got 60 minutes in a bounce game this week but won’t be involved this weekend.

“In general he’s making steps so we’ll get him another game hopefully next week and we’ll look at possible involvement if he comes through that.

“He’s been training with us for a few weeks now, so that’s good.

"Johann is still making progress, but we can't get rid of these niggly calf injuries, so we’re having to be a bit more careful with him and slow things down a bit.

"Matt Lowton is making progress, he is not ready yet but he is making progress.”