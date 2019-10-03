Burnley striker Jay Rodriguez linked with January move to Italian giants Inter Milan

Jay Rodriguez has been linked with a January switch to Inter Milan in reports in Italy.

Calcimercatoweb suggest Antonio Conte is looking to bring in another forward to supplement his summer signings Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, with Rodriguez one of the names mentioned.

Former Chelsea boss Conte has reportedly come up with a five-man shortlist that includes Rodriguez, Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud, SPAL forward Andrea Petagna, Udinese’s Kevin Lasagna and Real Madrid’s summer capture Luka Jovic.

It is also suggested Inter could bide their time and move for Atalanta’s Duvan Zapata next summer.

Burnley-born Rodriguez only returned to Turf Moor in the summer for a deal worth £10m in total, signing from West Brom, seven years after leaving the club as the record sale, for £7m to Southampton.

Sean Dyche said: “That’s one of the more interesting links I’ve heard – certainly we’ve heard nothing about that at this end.”

