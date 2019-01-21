Burnley striker Chris Wood views Watford draw as a point gained

Chris Wood looked at the stalemate against Watford at Vicarage Road as a point gained, despite the Clarets striker having a goal wrongly chalked off late on.

The New Zealand international followed up when Ben Foster had spilled Dwight McNeil’s attempt in stoppage time only to be thwarted by the linesman’s flag.

Replays showed that the former Leeds United forward was clearly onside when the ball left his team-mate’s boot, with Jose Holebas the deepest of the Hornets’ defence, but Burnley were denied a fourth Premier League win on the bounce.

“I hadn’t seen a replay,” he said. “It’s unfortunate but we’ll get paid back in the long run. It’s a very good result, especially when you consider where they are in the league.

“They’re a very good side, it’s a very good point and we’re more than happy with it. We could have had more but that’s how it goes.

“It’s always a point gained, always. It’s a tough place to come, they’re a very good side, they’re doing very well.

“We are delighted. It’s a step in the right direction but there’s still a long way to go. We’re always looking up the table, it’s the best way to do it.”

The visitors squandered a number of golden opportunities as Ashley Barnes went close a couple of times before the interval while McNeil failed to keep his second half volley down.

However, Wood took plenty of positives from a performance that kept Sean Dyche’s side three points clear of the relegation zone.

He said: “We’ve got a great team playing great football at the moment. They’re putting on some great chances so we’ve got to keep that going.

“The team is working well, we’ve got back to where we were last season, everybody has their ups and downs over the course of the season. Ours came at the start but now we’re working hard to get back to where we should be.”