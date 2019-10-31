Burnley striker Chris Wood remains a doubt for Sheffield United clash

Striker Chris Wood remains a doubt for Saturday’s trip to Sheffield United.

The New Zealand international missed the 4-2 defeat at home to Chelsea with a hamstring injury.

And boss Sean Dyche said: “Chris Wood is touch and go.

“He’s making a good recovery but you always get those moments of decision, should we, shouldn’t we?

“The player’s included in that and we’ll talk to him over the next 24 hours about that.”

Phil Bardsley also has a niggle, while Johann Berg Gudmundsson (hamstring) and Danny Drinkwater remain unavailable: “Bardo’s got a tight back.

“He obviously hasn’t been starting but he’s been in the squad.

“We’ll have to see how that settles down.

“Johann is making good progress but is still going to be weeks not days. He’s making good progress though.

“Drinky is getting fitter, his injury is just about right now.

“Now it’s going to be real fitness. He’s been joining in the training, adapting to that, he’ll probably need another week at least to join in regular training and the demands of that, and then it’s games beyond that.

“He’s injury free at the current time and that gives him a more balanced situation to push on.”

As regards extending Drinkwater’s loan, which ends on January 6th, Dyche added: “We weren’t thinking it was going to transpire as it has done.

“That leaves it in a different place that it could have been if he’d been fit and well and either playing or figuring.

“We’ll figure that out as we go from here.”