Burnley striker Chris Wood on target in warm-up clash ahead of Olympic Games

Chris Wood scores from the spot

Wood, one of three overage players in the Oly Whites' squad, had an effort saved by Socceroos keeper Thomas Glover six minutes before the break, but just before the hour mark, New Zealand were awarded a penalty, and the Clarets' top scorer found the net.

Eli Just of Danish club Helsingor added the second five minutes from time.

New Zealand open their Olympic group phase against South Korea on July 22nd, before taking on Honduras on Sunday, July 25th and Romania on Wednesday, July 28th.