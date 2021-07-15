Burnley striker Chris Wood in action again ahead of Olympics

Chris Wood

Wood, one of three overage players in the Oly Whites' squad, scored the opening goal from the spot in Monday’s meeting between the sides, which New Zealand won 2-0 also in Ichihara.

However, he drew a blank in the second game as the Socceroos won 1-0 with a third minute strike from Mitch Duke.

Wood played all bar the last eight minutes, before being replaced by Ben Waine.

New Zealand open their Olympic group phase against South Korea on July 22nd, before taking on Honduras on Sunday, July 25th and Romania on Wednesday, July 28th.