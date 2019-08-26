Burnley striker Ashley Barnes takes pride in being seen as a defender's nightmare

Former Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison and one-time Manchester City defender Micah Richards know exactly what Burnley's Ashley Barnes is capable of.

The pair, featuring on BBC Radio 5 Live Sport ahead of Sunday's games in the Premier League, were both full of praise for the man who has so far netted more times than Mo Salah and is tied with Sergio Aguero.

Speaking to Steve Crossman, when previewing the Clarets' trip to Molineux, they applauded the striker's physicality, which is causing defenders up and down the country no end of bother.

Those attributes were on show again at Wolves as Burnley's leading scorer refused to give the likes of Willy Boly, Conor Coady and Ryan Bennett a moment's peace.

It's something that the 29-year-old prides himself on and he isn't going to change any time soon. He said: "I want to come off the pitch knowing that the centre half has had a run for their money and a tough game.

"I believe that I keep getting better each week and each day in training and hopefully it will show in the good performances the hard work that I have put in.

"It is amazing when you get the plaudits from players and ex players but first and foremost I want to concentrate on the team and us picking up points and that is what we aim to do."

Barnes netted his fourth goal in three games with a stunning strike past Rui Patricio in the 13th minute.

After Dwight McNeil won the loose ball, the former Brighton forward needed just two touches to beat the Portuguese goalkeeper with a divine volley.

"I just want to keep scoring and better lat season's tally and hopefully I can do that," he said. "As a striker that is the thing you look to after a game is that you are creating chances.

"As a team we are doing fantastic and if we can keep putting the ball into the box then the goals will keep on coming."

Barnes had chances to put the game to bed as did strike partner Chris Wood while skipper Ben Mee's header came back off the crossbar before being turned on to the post.

In the end, however, the home side's Mexican marksman Raul Jimenez used his experience to win a penalty under the challenge of Erik Pieters.

The striker's equaliser, when sending Nick Pope the wrong way from the spot, was clocked in the 97th minute.

Barnes said: "It is massively frustrating, I thought we had the points in the bag until the last kick of the game.

"Obviously VAR has given the penalty after the ref has given it. I thought we had a chance to get away from it but the ref gave it and we were unlucky.

"It is disappointing to concede that because we dominated so much of the game. We played fantastic, we put our bodies on the line at the end, they hit the post, we rode our luck and that one incident right at the end let them back into it."

He added: "We dominated that first half, I don't think they knew what had hit them. It was a really good performance, we just needed that second goal to kill the game off.

"We knew we were good but we just needed that second goal to kill it off, you could feel it out there.

"You can feel the pressure, we kept going and kept getting chances but just couldn't get that second goal.

"If we play like that every week there are no problems, our aim is to finish in the top half and we are aiming as high as we can."