Burnley skipper Tom Heaton still dreaming of Russia World Cup spot

Clarets skipper Tom Heaton still has ambitions to make it on the plane to Russia.

The Burnley captain has been sidelined since September with a shoulder injury, and Nick Pope, who stepped in, has since gone on to earn a place in the England squad for the fixtures against Holland and Italy.

However, he is back in full training with Burnley and still believes he can do enough to catch Gareth Southgate’s eye ahead of the final selection for the World Cup in Russia.

Heaton, who was speaking at the launch of his new Precision Infinite Heat glove range, said; “I am back into full training on the grass as of last week and I have played a couple of reserve team games.

“In the next week or so I am expecting to be back to 100% and hopefully get back in the team.

“Being back fit is the first marker and then trying to get back into the team is the next step. Beyond that I still have ambitions of making the plane for the World Cup and there is a fair bit of water to go under the bridge yet.

“I am working every day with that ambition in mind.”

