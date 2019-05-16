Burnley sign young Curzon Ashton right back

Burnley have signed 19-year-old right back Joel Senior from National League North side Curzon Ashton.

Senior has joined the Clarets on an initial 12-month deal, with a further year’s option, after impressing in a training stint with Steve Stone’s Under 23s, who play their home games in the Professional Development League at Curzon.

Senior features in the Clarets’ match-day squad for the final of the Lancashire FA Senior Cup against Blackburn Rovers earlier this month.

The Manchester-born defender, who started out at Oldham Athletic, said: “I’m delighted. It’s been a long time coming. I’ve been working hard for it for the last three or four years and it’s finally happened.

“Burnley have put their trust in me, and I’m delighted to be here.

“A lot of people’s routes have been different and mine has been to come up through men’s football with some good clubs. I’ve finally found Burnley and I’m delighted to be here.”