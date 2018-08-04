Burnley set to seal deal for Middlesbrough centre back Gibson

Ben Gibson is set to seal his £15m move to Turf Moor this weekend.

The Middlesbrough centre back didn’t travel to Millwall for Boro’s first Championship game of the season, after Burnley agreed a fee on Friday.

And Boro boss Tony Pulis confirmed after the 2-2 draw at The Den: “He's going, it's agreed, it's done and we want to thank Ben, an absolutely fantastic professional.

“In the six months I've had at this football club he's as good a professional as I've ever worked with and I spoke to Sean Dyche and Dychey's got a real, top, top player.”

He added: “I think it'll go through over the weekend, I think it's all done, I think everybody has agreed it and it's just a case of him doing his medical and then that will be it.”

Burnley went in with offers of £11m and £13m before getting their man.

Middlesbrough-born Gibson, nephew of chairman Steve, came through the Boro Academy, and worked his way into the senior England squad last June, featuring on the bench against France in Paris - in a game where Tom Heaton started for the Three Lions.