Burnley set to land Bristol City midfielder Josh Brownhill as striker Nahki Wells moves in opposite direction

Sean Dyche has juggled his options as he looks to bolster his squad before the transfer deadline.

The winter window closes at 11 p.m. on Friday night, with recalled striker Nahki Wells expected to seal a move to Bristol City, with midfielder Josh Brownhill moving the other way.

Wells, 29, saw a second season-long loan at Championship side QPR cut short on Monday, after netting 15 goals in 29 appearances this term.

He was due to undergo a medical with the Robins on Thursday morning, with former Preston midfielder Brownhill travelling north to do likewise.

The deal is believed to be worth £10 in total, with Wells valued at £3m, and Brownhill departing for the £7m figure which he would be available for in the summer, due to a clause in his contract.

Dyche said on Thursday morning: “We’ll see, I’ve not had a budget, so often we have to generate finance to get a deal done.

“Nahki is in demand, so we might use that to get something done if we can.

“That’s just life at Burnley, that’s the challenge.

“Nahki has done well, scored goals, there’s interest in him, so we will monitor that. That is something we might have to use to get something else done.”

Dyche had said any incomings were “unlikely” as early as on New Year’s Day, but added: “There’s a chance, but it’s difficult.

“We’ve been into situations which have closed very quickly - you can only do what you can do.

“We have to hope for the best, and see if the club want to spend.

“We’ve spent an average of about £9.5/10m per season, and when you think about the asset value on the pitch and the cash in the bank, it’s not a king’s ransom.

“We’re pleased with the business we’ve done over my time, and we’ll have to do that again.

“But we’re going cap in hand, ‘can we find a way of doing this?’, and it’s difficult, going into situations blind.

“But realities are realities. I’ve worked with it for a long time - the club has a different model in a market which doesn’t care.

“So it’s interesting, to say the least.”

Should Wells leave, that would mean Matej Vydra, who has only started once this season, against Sunderland in the Carabao Cup, staying for the meantime, although he could yet leave before the Russian deadline on February 22nd, depending on Ashley Barnes’ fitness and Burnley’s points return between now and then.

Centre back Ben Gibson is also thought to be keen on a move, with Watford and former club Middlesbrough still hoping to secure a deal, although Burnley ideally don’t want to be left with just three senior centre backs, although Jimmy Dunne is an option after returning from loan at Fleetwood Town, making the bench for the FA Cup defeat to Norwich City last weekend.

Dyche added on Gibson: “We’ll see, but it would have to be something that suits us.”

Brownhill could come into the squad for Sunday’s game at home to Arsenal, if his move goes ahead.

But the Clarets will again be without Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Ashley Barnes.

Dyche said: “Johann is back on the grass but won’t figure at the weekend.

“He’s making good progress, but needs to get to the last bit where it is clear, and the real power is back in his hamstring, as he’s a dynamic player.

“He’s not quite there yet.”

It is too early for Barnes after a hernia operation a fortnight ago, but Phil Bardsley is back training after a back problem: “Bardo is back training. Johann and Barnesy are historically important players for us, and are still missing, but generally we have bodies coming back and a few more got game time last week, so they are with us with a higher fitness threshold.”