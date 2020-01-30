Burnley set to land Bristol City midfielder Josh Brownhill as Nahki Wells moves the opposite direction

Burnley are expected to confirm the signing of Bristol City midfielder Josh Brownhill - with striker Nahki Wells moving in the opposite direction.



Both are undergoing medicals this morning, and if all goes to plan, the deals could be confirmed sometime later this afternoon or evening.

Josh Brownhill

The move grew closer overnight as the clubs, who were some distance apart over their valuations, finally agreed terms, with a deal believed to be valued at £10m in total - £3m for Wells and £7m for Brownhill, 24, who would have been able to leave Ashton Gate for £7m in the summer due to a clause in his contract.

City captain Brownhill, 24, has scored five goals in 29 appearances this season, with the Warrington-born midfielder making 154 appearances in total for the Robins after joining from Preston four years ago.

Wells, 29, has hit 15 goals this season while on a second season-long loan from Burnley at QPR, but was recalled on Monday with a view to recouping some of the £5m they paid Huddersfield Town in the summer of 2017.

He made 10 substitute appearances for Burnley, without starting a game.