Burnley see Rodriguez offer knocked back

Burnley have had a £16m offer for former striker Jay Rodriguez turned down by West Brom.

Having had a combined £25m bid for Burnley-born Rodriguez and centre back Craig Dawson rejected by the Baggies, Burnley have returned with a fresh offer for Rodriguez, which has also been rebuffed.

West Brom are determined to hold onto a player they paid Southampton £15m for last summer, and their stance is yet to change despite this latest gambit.

Rodriguez started his career at Burnley, before joining the Saints for a then-club record sale of £7m in 2011.