Burnley seal swoop for Bristol City midfielder Josh Brownhill

Burnley have completed the signing of Bristol City midfielder Josh Brownhill.

The 24-year-old joins the Clarets for an undisclosed fee, with Nahki Wells expected to make the reverse move.

Josh Brownhill. Picture: Andy Ford/Burnley FC

Brownhill is delighted at the chance to play Premier League football, signing a four-and-a-half-year contract – with the option of a further 12 months: “It’s a really good feeling to be at Burnley. It’s a big football club with a great fan base.

“Every time I’ve played here it’s been nice to play at Turf Moor and I’m really excited.

"I can’t wait to put on the shirt and play football. Whenever I get the chance, then I’ll be ready to take it.”



Warrington-born, Brownhill is a former Manchester United schoolboy, who joined Preston North End’s youth set up aged 15 in 2012.

He went on to make his first team debut in October 2013 as a substitute in the Football League Trophy, before, later that month, scoring the winner on his first league stats against Gillingham.

He scored two more goals that season, against Crawley Town and Carlisle United – the second of which was named Preston’s goal of the season, finishing off a 13-pass move.

He scored the winner against Burnley in the summer of 2014 from a late free kick in a pre-season friendly at Deepdale.

However, in January 2016, he left for League 1 Barnsley on loan, where he stayed until the end of the season, starting at Wembley in the play-off final win over Millwall, before joining Bristol City at the end of his North End contract that summer, despite the offer of a two-year deal at Deepdale.

He went on to become Bristol City captain, and has made 154 appearances for the Robins, scoring 17 goals.

City’s Chief Executive Officer Mark Ashton said: “Josh goes with our blessing. He is at an exciting point in his career and we recognise both his ambition and the value that we will receive for Josh that can be invested in Bristol City.”

Boss Lee Johnson commented: “Josh has been one of my favourite signings throughout my time in football and I am delighted with the progress he has made. He is a fantastic student who fully deserves his shot in the Premier League and we wish him all the best.”