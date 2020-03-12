Burnley's trip to Manchester City in doubt as Premier League call "emergency meeting" amid coronavirus pandemic

The Premier League may be forced into making a U-turn on its original decision to allow all forthcoming games to go ahead.

In light of the Prime Minister's update earlier today a statement had been released to confirm that all top flight matches would go ahead as scheduled.

However, officials may now reconsider their original stance after it was revealed that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta had tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement released this evening read: “In light of Arsenal’s announcement tonight confirming that their first team coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League will convene an emergency club meeting tomorrow morning regarding future fixtures.”

The coronavirus pandemic has already impacted on Spain's La Liga, Italy's Serie A, the French Ligue, the Dutch Eredivisie, Portugal's Primeira Liga and USA's Major League Soccer.

European fixtures have also been affected while the outbreak has also cast doubt on this summer's European Championships.

Meanwhile, all major sport in the United States has been suspended including the NBA and NHL with the MLB delaying the start of its 2020 season due to the "national emergency".

Manchester City's game against the Gunners, pencilled in for Wednesday evening, was postponed and it is looking increasingly likely that Saturday's game against Burnley at the Etihad Stadium will follow suit.