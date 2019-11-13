Burnley’s proud role on the road to the 1,000th England international

The legacy of the Three Lions will be celebrated at Wembley Stadium on Thursday night as The FA marks England men’s 1,000th international.

The visit of Montenegro for a UEFA EURO 2020 qualifier is another significant milestone in England’s 147-year history.

England�s Michael Keane plays the ball during a friendly football match between Germany and England on March 22, 2017 in Dortmund, western Germany. 'It is Lukas Podolski's last match with the German team. / AFP PHOTO / PATRIK STOLLARZ (Photo credit should read PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP via Getty Images)

To celebrate the occasion, the current squad - including Burnley keeper Nick Pope - will take to the pitch wearing individual legacy numbers on their shirts, while the notable contributions of other former internationals were recognised.

From Robert Barker, England’s goalkeeper in football’s first international match in 1872, at number one to recent debutant Tyrone Mings at number 1244, every individual to have represented the nation at senior level has their own unique place in the Three Lions’ legacy.

As is already recognised in other sports, the senior men’s footballers will now adopt this tradition moving forward with UEFA granting special dispensation for legacy numbers to be displayed underneath the crest for the 1,000th game.

The digits will be moved to the inside of each collar for future fixtures to ensure UEFA regulations are adhered to, but the numbers will become a reference point throughout the squad’s wider set up.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Jack Cork of England in action during the International friendly match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on November 10, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

All former England captains, 50+ cap internationals – including the Clarets’ 75-cap keeper Joe Hart – and 1966 World Cup winners have been invited to the game, with attendees presented with their own unique legacy number memento by FA chairman Greg Clarke.

Viv Anderson, recognised as the first black professional footballer to represent England at senior level, attended in recognition of his own notable role in the team’s history.

Gareth Southgate was also presented with his own legacy number (1,071) from his playing career, during a visit to an exhibition celebrating the journey to the 1,000th international at the National Football Museum in Manchester.

The England men’s manager said: “It encapsulates the history and the importance of the team going back right the way through.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - JUNE 07: Jack Butland is being substituted for Nick Pope during the International Friendly match between England and Costa Rica at Elland Road on June 7, 2018 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“We always talk to the players about the badge on the front of the shirt and how we are a small part of that history.

“There are so many players that have gone before and players that will come after.

“It’s important we respect the shirt and leave it in a better place than when we found it.

“So to be involved in this game is a particularly poignant moment, especially given that some of our former players will be at the match as well.

“Of course, we always want to win, and win trophies with England, but also it’s about individual achievement.

“To become an England international is such a difficult and long journey for every player.

“What it means to their families, the community, the school they went to, the youth club or Sunday team they played for.

“It is important sometimes to take a step back and remember what that is about.”

1889

Jack Yates becomes Burnley’s first player to be capped by England, scoring a hat-trick in a 6-1 win over Ireland at Anfield – only to not be selected again!

He later went on to become landlord of the Brickmakers’ Arms on Yorkshire Street in Burnley, close to Turf Moor

1894

Jimmy Crabtree is the first Burnley-born player to play for England, while in his second spell with the Clarets, when he won three of 14 caps

1962

Outside forward John Connelly and right-half Jimmy Adamson, were part of the England squad that went to the 1962 FIFA World Cup in Chile, however, they failed to make an appearance

1974

Martin Dobson won five England caps, all in 1974, under three managers – Sir Alf Ramsey, Don Revie and Joe Mercer – for two clubs, Burnley and Everton. His first four came with the Clarets, the last against Yugoslavia in June that year. He would be the last Burnley player capped by England for 42 years...

2016

Tom Heaton had been an England squad member for a year when he finally earned his first cap, ending a 42-year search for a Claret to play for the Three Lions, when he came on as a substitute against Australia at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland. He earned two more caps while with the club

2018

After Tom Heaton, Michael Keane and Jack Cork were capped in 2017, James Tarkowski made his England bow at Wembley against Italy in March 2018, the 1,231st player capped by the Three Lions. Nick Pope was the 1.234th, against Costa Rica at Elland Road, and went to the World Cup in Russia

Burnley’s England internationals 165 - Jack Yates 1889, 1 Cap

212 - Jimmy Crabtree 1894-1895, 3 Caps

242 - Jack Hillman 1899, 1 Cap

264 - Billy Bannister 1901, 1 Cap

339 - Bert Freeman 1912, 3 Caps

363 - Tommy Boyle 1913, 1 Cap

375 - Billy Watson 1913-1919, 3 Caps

381 - Eddie Moscrop 1914, 2 Caps

396 - Bob Kelly 1920-1925, 11 Caps

421 - Jerry Dawson 1921-1922, 2 Caps

486 - Jack Hill 1925-1927, 8 Caps

513 - George Waterfield 1927, 1 Cap

516 - Louis Page 1927, 7 Caps

531 - Jack Bruton 1928-1929, 3 Caps

716 - Billy Elliott 1952, 5 Caps

740 - Brian Pilkington 1954, 1 Cap

768 - Colin McDonald 1958, 8 Caps

783 - John Connelly 1959-1963, 10 Caps

796 - John Angus 1961, 1 Cap

797 - Brian Miller 1961, 1 Cap

799 - Ray Pointer 1961, 3 Caps

841 - Gordon Harris 1966, 1 Cap

864 - Ralph Coates 1970-1971, 2 Caps

893 - Martin Dobson 1974, 4 Caps

1216 - Tom Heaton 2016-17, 3 Caps

1219 - Michael Keane 2017, 2 Caps

1229 - Jack Cork 2017, 1 Cap

1231 - James Tarkowski 2018, 2 Caps

1234 - Nick Pope 2018, 1 Cap

Burnley’s total Caps won – 88

Players born in Burnley and Pendle to play for England

212 - Jimmy Crabtree (Burnley)

264 - Billy Bannister (Burnley)

347 - Billy Bradshaw (Padiham, capped with Blackburn Rovers)

421 - Jerry Dawson (Holme in Cliviger)

797 - Brian Miller (Hapton)

1017 - Michael Phelan (Nelson, capped with Manchester United)

1200 - Jay Rodriguez (Burnley, capped with Southampton)