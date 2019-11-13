Burnley’s proud role on the road to the 1,000th England international

The legacy of the Three Lions will be celebrated at Wembley Stadium on Thursday night as The FA marks England men’s 1,000th international.
The visit of Montenegro for a UEFA EURO 2020 qualifier is another significant milestone in England’s 147-year history.
To celebrate the occasion, the current squad - including Burnley keeper Nick Pope - will take to the pitch wearing individual legacy numbers on their shirts, while the notable contributions of other former internationals were recognised.
From Robert Barker, England’s goalkeeper in football’s first international match in 1872, at number one to recent debutant Tyrone Mings at number 1244, every individual to have represented the nation at senior level has their own unique place in the Three Lions’ legacy.
As is already recognised in other sports, the senior men’s footballers will now adopt this tradition moving forward with UEFA granting special dispensation for legacy numbers to be displayed underneath the crest for the 1,000th game.
The digits will be moved to the inside of each collar for future fixtures to ensure UEFA regulations are adhered to, but the numbers will become a reference point throughout the squad’s wider set up.
All former England captains, 50+ cap internationals – including the Clarets’ 75-cap keeper Joe Hart – and 1966 World Cup winners have been invited to the game, with attendees presented with their own unique legacy number memento by FA chairman Greg Clarke.
Viv Anderson, recognised as the first black professional footballer to represent England at senior level, attended in recognition of his own notable role in the team’s history.
Gareth Southgate was also presented with his own legacy number (1,071) from his playing career, during a visit to an exhibition celebrating the journey to the 1,000th international at the National Football Museum in Manchester.
The England men’s manager said: “It encapsulates the history and the importance of the team going back right the way through.
“We always talk to the players about the badge on the front of the shirt and how we are a small part of that history.
“There are so many players that have gone before and players that will come after.
“It’s important we respect the shirt and leave it in a better place than when we found it.
“So to be involved in this game is a particularly poignant moment, especially given that some of our former players will be at the match as well.
“Of course, we always want to win, and win trophies with England, but also it’s about individual achievement.
“To become an England international is such a difficult and long journey for every player.
“What it means to their families, the community, the school they went to, the youth club or Sunday team they played for.
“It is important sometimes to take a step back and remember what that is about.”
1889
Jack Yates becomes Burnley’s first player to be capped by England, scoring a hat-trick in a 6-1 win over Ireland at Anfield – only to not be selected again!
He later went on to become landlord of the Brickmakers’ Arms on Yorkshire Street in Burnley, close to Turf Moor
1894
Jimmy Crabtree is the first Burnley-born player to play for England, while in his second spell with the Clarets, when he won three of 14 caps
1962
Outside forward John Connelly and right-half Jimmy Adamson, were part of the England squad that went to the 1962 FIFA World Cup in Chile, however, they failed to make an appearance
1974
Martin Dobson won five England caps, all in 1974, under three managers – Sir Alf Ramsey, Don Revie and Joe Mercer – for two clubs, Burnley and Everton. His first four came with the Clarets, the last against Yugoslavia in June that year. He would be the last Burnley player capped by England for 42 years...
2016
Tom Heaton had been an England squad member for a year when he finally earned his first cap, ending a 42-year search for a Claret to play for the Three Lions, when he came on as a substitute against Australia at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland. He earned two more caps while with the club
2018
After Tom Heaton, Michael Keane and Jack Cork were capped in 2017, James Tarkowski made his England bow at Wembley against Italy in March 2018, the 1,231st player capped by the Three Lions. Nick Pope was the 1.234th, against Costa Rica at Elland Road, and went to the World Cup in Russia
Burnley’s England internationals 165 - Jack Yates 1889, 1 Cap
212 - Jimmy Crabtree 1894-1895, 3 Caps
242 - Jack Hillman 1899, 1 Cap
264 - Billy Bannister 1901, 1 Cap
339 - Bert Freeman 1912, 3 Caps
363 - Tommy Boyle 1913, 1 Cap
375 - Billy Watson 1913-1919, 3 Caps
381 - Eddie Moscrop 1914, 2 Caps
396 - Bob Kelly 1920-1925, 11 Caps
421 - Jerry Dawson 1921-1922, 2 Caps
486 - Jack Hill 1925-1927, 8 Caps
513 - George Waterfield 1927, 1 Cap
516 - Louis Page 1927, 7 Caps
531 - Jack Bruton 1928-1929, 3 Caps
716 - Billy Elliott 1952, 5 Caps
740 - Brian Pilkington 1954, 1 Cap
768 - Colin McDonald 1958, 8 Caps
783 - John Connelly 1959-1963, 10 Caps
796 - John Angus 1961, 1 Cap
797 - Brian Miller 1961, 1 Cap
799 - Ray Pointer 1961, 3 Caps
841 - Gordon Harris 1966, 1 Cap
864 - Ralph Coates 1970-1971, 2 Caps
893 - Martin Dobson 1974, 4 Caps
1216 - Tom Heaton 2016-17, 3 Caps
1219 - Michael Keane 2017, 2 Caps
1229 - Jack Cork 2017, 1 Cap
1231 - James Tarkowski 2018, 2 Caps
1234 - Nick Pope 2018, 1 Cap
Burnley’s total Caps won – 88
Players born in Burnley and Pendle to play for England
212 - Jimmy Crabtree (Burnley)
264 - Billy Bannister (Burnley)
347 - Billy Bradshaw (Padiham, capped with Blackburn Rovers)
421 - Jerry Dawson (Holme in Cliviger)
797 - Brian Miller (Hapton)
1017 - Michael Phelan (Nelson, capped with Manchester United)
1200 - Jay Rodriguez (Burnley, capped with Southampton)