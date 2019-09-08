Burnley’s on loan Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater injured in ‘attack’ outside club in Manchester

Eye-witnesses have described how a gang chanted “break his legs” as Burnley’s on loan midfielder Danny Drinkwater was set on in Manchester.

Drinkwater, on loan from Chelsea until January, was reportedly attacked after supposedly chatting up Scunthorpe United player Kgosi Ntlhe’s girlfriend at the Chinawhite club.

After being ejected by security, he is believed to have been confronted by a group of six, who apparently attacked him with a blunt object, and are believed to have jumped on his ankle while chanting: "break his legs."

A source told The Sun: “It was incredibly nasty with blood everywhere.

"At one point he was curled up in a ball on the ground, as they repeatedly jumped up and down on his ankle and shouting, 'break his legs'.

"They knew he was a Premier League star and it was his livelihood. There was blood everywhere and it was all incredibly nasty."

The attack is reported to have taken place last Saturday night, following Burnley's 3-0 defeat to Liverpool at Turf Moor, in which Drinkwater was an unused substitute.

The player is expected to be out for between two to four weeks with injuries sustained in the attack.

Neither Burnley or Chelsea would comment.

There is no suggestion Kgosi was involved.

The assault was not reported to Greater Manchester Police.