Burnley's Nick Pope makes England squad - and James Tarkowski and Tom Heaton are on standby

Clarets keeper Nick Pope is on his way to the World Cup!



And teammates James Tarkowski and Tom Heaton's dreams are alive as they have been named on standby for the finals in Russia, which start next month.

Nick Pope

Upcapped Pope was called up for the first time in March for the friendlies with Holland and Italy, alongside Tarlowski, who made his debut in the 1-1 draw with the Azzurri at Wembley.

And Pope has been named in Gareth Southgate’s 23-man England squad for the tournament.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable breakthrough campaign, making his Premier League debut in September after Heaton suffered a dislocated shoulder against Crystal Palace, going on to claim 12 clean sheets, in a season where only Manchester United's David De Gea outperformed him statistically.

Pope, and Johann Berg Gudmundsson with Iceland, will be the first Burnley players to go to a World Cup Finals since the Northern Ireland pair of Billy Hamilton and Tommy Cassidy in 1982.

The only Burnley player to have appeared for England in the final stages of the World Cup is goalkeeper Colin McDonald, who played in all four games in the 1958 World Cup in Sweden.

The only other Burnley players to have appeared for any of the home nations in the final stages are Tommy Cassidy (1 game in Spain 1982), Billy Hamilton (two goals in five games in 1982) and Jimmy McIlroy (five games for Northern Ireland in Sweden in 1958).

The first Burnley player to go to a World Cup was Jock Aird, who represented Scotland in 1954.

John Connelly - who went on to win the World Cup in 1966 as a Manchester United player - and Jimmy Adamson, were part of the England squad that went to the 1962 FIFA World Cup in Chile, without making an appearance.

Pope will now report for the training at St George’s Park on Monday, along with Tarkowski and Heaton, and join the squad for England’s final two warm-up games against Nigeria and Costa Rica in early June.

The squad is: Butland (Stoke), Pickford (Everton), Pope (Burnley); Jones (Man Utd), Cahill (Chelsea), Walker (Man City), Trippier (Tottenham), Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Rose (Tottenham), Young (Man Utd), Stones (Man City), Maguire (Leicester); Dier (Tottenham), Henderson (Liverpool), Delph (Man City), Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea), Lingard (Man Utd), Alli (Tottenham); Kane (Tottenham), Rashford (Man Utd), Vardy (Leicester), Sterling (Man City), Welbeck (Arsenal).

Stansby: Tom Heaton, James Tarkowski, Lewis Cook, Jake Livermore and Adam Lallana.