Burnley's Jack Cork blissfully unaware of activity in the transfer market as deadline looms

Burnley midfielder Jack Cork admits that he's been oblivious to the mid-season transfer window that has been in operation since the New Year.

With just days remaining until the market's deadline hits and business comes to a close, the 30-year-old says that he's been blissfully unaware of any activity that has been going on in the background.

The Clarets were one of eight Premier League clubs yet to make a signing as the cut off point loomed with seven others making just one permanent addition.

Cork, who moved to Turf Moor for his first spell almost 10 years ago to the day, said: "I look at it a little, but not massively. I didn't even know when there was a week left because nothing much has happened.

"With the league sort of done now there’s not the rush to buy players to benefit you in the league. The big teams aren’t spending a lot of money and it’s having a bit of a knock-on effect to the rest of them."

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has made just 15 winter signings during his time in charge with George Green, Lloyd Dyer, Fredrik Ulvestad, Georges Kevin-N'Koudou, Alexander Kacaniklic, Chris Baird, Paul Robinson, Peter Crouch, Aaron Lennon, Robbie Brady, Joey Barton (second spell), Ashley Westwood, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane (permanent capture) and Ashley Barnes all joining.

But, so far, it's all quiet on the Western Front. Cork said: "You have those chats. You always wonder if you’re going to bring people in but it doesn’t bother us.

"We are what we are, we’ve got a good squad and we know they’ll pick the right person to try and benefit the squad."