England Under 21s’ European Championship qualifier against Turkey at Turf Moor on Monday, March 30th has been postponed.

The Clarets were due to host Aidy Boothroyd’s Young Lions, with Dwight McNeil expected to play on his home ground.

But amid the postponement of all professional football in England due to coronavirus, England internationals at all levels have been postponed.

Details for ticket refunds will be announced.