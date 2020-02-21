Burnley's Dwight McNeil hoping to tear up the stats page and get ahead of team-mate Ashley Westwood

Burnley's Dwight McNeil says that 'mentor' Ashley Westwood is always quick to remind him about the statistical state-of-play.

The 20-year-old has been taken under the midfielder's wing since his promotion to the senior side and the pair have developed a close friendship.

The club's most creative players this term have been involved in 12 goals between them in the Premier League and their personal rivalry is gathering pace.

Westwood leads the way with five assists, though McNeil is only one behind with 13 games left to play in the top flight.

McNeil, who was given the latest update from his team-mate prior to kick-off at St Mary's, said: "Westy is a good character to play around. Last week when we were at Southampton there was a little stats piece, which showed he was on five assists and I was on four. He ripped it out and put it in my spot. He reminds me of it every day.

"That's what I'm waiting for [to rip out the stats page for Westy]. It's annoying because all the goals come down our side. It goes out for a corner, he'll take it and it goes in.

"The competition drives you on a bit. Every day he comes in and reminds me. He tells me I'm a young lad and I should be out-doing him, which I understand. It's good to have the rivalry that we have.

"Assists for me are just as important as goals. I like creating the chances. I think assists are a big part of my game.

"Westy was laughing at me after the Arsenal game when Jay Rod hit the bar. He said 'you're still behind!' He's a good team-mate to have."

The two of them will stay behind in training, come wind, rain or shine, to polish their set-piece delivery.

Westwood, last season's Player of the Year, showed that practice makes perfect when scoring directly from a corner against Southampton, matching his kick against Liverpool at Anfield last term.

McNeil said: "He's helped me a lot, all the lads have helped me, but Westy and Chaz [Charlie Taylor] are the main two. All the lads have helped, but those two stand out for me.

"After training, every day, we focus on set-pieces and on Friday we take corners. We try to score from them.

"Westy's scored two goals from corners, but the one last week was lucky! He winds me up about it, but it's a good rivalry that we have together.

"In terms of delivery I think Westy is unbelievable. He's got a great technique, especially from dead balls from corners and free kicks. He's a great player."