Burnley's defensive solidity is returning - Sean Dyche

Sean Dyche feels Burnley are returning to the miserly defensive unit they have become renowned for.

The Clarets kept a second clean sheet of the season on Saturday, in the 2-0 win over Norwich City at Turf Moor, and have now conceded only seven goals in their opening six Premier League outings.

This time last year, they also had registered two shut outs, but had shipped seven after three games, and went on to concede 41 by the halfway stage of the season, two more than they did in the entire 2017/18 campaign, when they finished seventh.

The Clarets arrested that over the second half, conceding 27, and they appear to have restored that defensive solidity.

Dyche said after the clean sheet against the Canaries: "It's a good base to build from if the players are organised and know how to defend as a unit.

"At this level they should know the basics of their individual roles but if you can get them working as a unit it's effective.

"But it's not just about the five at the back, Barnesy is a great defender from the front. Woody is learning that, Jay Rod is willing, and Vydra is beginning to learn and pick up on how important that is.

"We are a side that needs everyone at it. Whether we are in possession or out of possession.

"We need to be on what the team needs as a collective and I think we do that well both ways, attacking and defending as well as in between in transition."

Transition is a key word for Dyche, and he felt they should have made more of their opportunities as they went from defence to attack against Norwich: "If I'm being hypercritical I did say to the players: "that must be the most open counters we've had without scoring."

"We had so many in the second half but didn't find those real pure moments, I think that is still a work in progress for us but that is difficult."

As has become typical under Dyche, Burnley are often more potent when they don't have the lion's share of the ball, and dominated Norwich with 40% possession: "That's a non story here, don't worry about it. It still doesn't win a game you know, possession, you still don't win a game with it.

"The bit where it goes in their goal twice and not in ours, that's the bit that usually wins it."