Burnley's Charlie Taylor wants to keep the points rolling in after making his first Premier League start of the season

Burnley defender Charlie Taylor is determined to keep the points rolling in after making his first Premier League start of the campaign.

The 26-year-old helped terminate a run of three successive defeats in the top flight as the Clarets equalled their biggest win of the season at home to West Ham United.

The Hammers barely threatened at Turf Moor as Sean Dyche's side recorded a first clean sheet since triumphing over Everton at the beginning of October.

Ashley Barnes got the home side off to the perfect start when ending his goal drought with an 11th minute opener before strike partner Chris Wood extended their lead.

Goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez then palmed Ashley Westwood's corner in to his own net in the second half to cap a miserable afternoon for the visitors.

"It was the perfect game for us really," said Taylor. "We were bang on it from the first whistle, scored three goals and kept a clean sheet so there’s not much more you could ask for I guess.

"Every professional wants to play but only 11 can. I got my chance to play today and hopefully I can keep my place in the team and keep getting results like that one.

"Obviously we’ve had a few sticky results that haven’t been great but hopefully after today we can put a run of results together."