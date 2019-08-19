Burnley's Ashley Barnes is outscoring some of the Premier League's most prolific frontmen - and the striker wants to keep bettering himself!

Ashley Barnes has set himself the challenge of improving year on year in the Premier League.

Burnley's leading scorer netted his third goal in two games in the top flight, keeping him tied at the top of the goalscorer charts for the calendar year.

Barnes has matched Raheem Sterling's 12-goal return for Manchester City in 2019 and his finish at the Emirates kept him ahead of joint Golden Boot winners Mo Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The 29-year-old's numbers continue to head in the right direction. He hit five in 2014/15, six in 2016/17, nine the following season and 12 last term.

Having outscored some of the country's most prolific forwards since the turn of the year, he said: "It's a fantastic achievement, but I just need to keep going and keep scoring goals to get us up the league as quickly as possible.

"It's a team game and if I didn't have my team-mates to help me out then I wouldn't be able to score the goals. We're a team here, we're one, and luckily enough I'm coming out on top by scoring the goals.

"I'm improving, without a doubt. I'm fitter, stronger, every season I go in to it. I feel really good at the moment and I just want to keep scoring."

He added: "I feel that I deserve this chance. I only wanted to have one shot at it as a kid and luckily enough I've had a few seasons here now. This is where I belong and this is where I want to be.

"I set new targets every season and it has to be better than the last one. I need to build on them.

"I've got off to a good start, but we've only had two games. It's a positive for me to take in to Christmas and see how many I can score before then."

The former Brighton striker, who was Sean Dyche's first cash signing for £450,000 in 2014, says that the competition within the club's strikers' union is bringing out the best in him.

In fact, Barnes believes that the squad that has been compiled is the strongest it has been since he first put pen to paper.

With the likes of summer signing Jay Rodriguez and Matej Vydra keeping him on his toes, he said: "It's amazing, the competition is rife. It's probably the best group of lads we've had since I've been here in that five years.

"There are lads that have been left at home today, they're doing extra work, they're injured, and they've got to come back. That's driving us all on to keep performing at the highest level."