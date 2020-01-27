Burnley recall striker Nahki Wells from QPR

Burnley have recalled striker Nahki Wells from a season-long loan at QPR, with an auction expected for his signature.

The 29-year-old was halfway through a season season's loan in West London, where he has netted 15 goals this season, but the Clarets have exercised their option to curtail the agreement and have brought Wells back to determine the striker’s long-term future.

The former Bradford City and Huddersfield Town striker – who joined the Clarets from Huddersfield in August, 2017 for £5m – also scored nine times for the Londoners during a season-long loan at Loftus Road in 2018/19, and is believed to be attracting interest from Bristol City, Nottingham Forest and Wigan Athletic, among other clubs.

Boss Sean Dyche had said on Friday: “Nahki is doing very well, we have the ability to get him back here, I have spoken to Mark Warburton and let him know the different options.

"There is, over the last few days, a lot of interest in him and rightly so as he is scoring goals in the Championship.

"He knows he is well thought of here but he wanted football and needed football and that is working well for him so we will make a decision on that.”