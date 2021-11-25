Burnley on the right track - Sean Dyche
Burnley may still sit in the bottom three in the Premier League, despite a four-game unbeaten run.
But boss Sean Dyche firmly believes his side are on the right track to pull clear of trouble, ahead of a key period of the season.
Spurs are next up at Turf Moor on Sunday, in the first of nine games in 35 days.
A quarter of the season, effectively, will be played between Sunday and January 2nd, but Dyche feels his players are in good shape, despite only claiming one Premier League win in their opening 12 games.
The Clarets have lost only one of their last six in the league, and that at champions Manchester City, to leave them 18th.
Dyche said: “I have said throughout the season that I have been pleased with the consistent levels, getting on the right side of the games which we are beginning to, and that is an important part of the Premier League.
“When you are not the super powers, you have to get the margins right, and we have done generally more so lately.
“We do look a threat, and we are finding a better mixture and balance, and some of the play was good (against Crystal Palace).
“We want to play effectively – I don’t want 15 passes in my own box, I want to pass it to the midfield and in to the front.
“I am generally happy with the performance levels, but am never naive enough to know that the league table has to change, and we are the only ones who can change it,but we are definitely going the right way with how we are playing.”