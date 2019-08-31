Burnley midfielder Steven Defour set to return to Belgium with Antwerp after terminating his contract

Clarets midfielder Steven Defour has been allowed to leave Turf Moor before the European transfer window closes on Monday.

The former Belgium international looks likely to return home, with Antwerp understood to be confident of completing a deal.

Steven Defour

Sean Dyche said on the chance of Defour moving on, after Burnley’s 3-0 defeat at home to Liverpool: “We’ll wait and see, there’s a couple of situations that are maybes.”

Burnley have since confirmed that Defour has had the remaining 10 months of his contract with the Clarets terminated by mutual consent to head home for family reasons.

Dyche said: “Steven has worked really hard throughout the summer to get back to full fitness and has made excellent progress.

“We were looking forward to him playing some part for us later in the season, but for family reasons it is more appropriate for him to return to Belgium.

“We always put the welfare of a player first and hopefully by returning home he can resolve these issues and get the chance to resume his career nearer to his family home.

“Despite his bad luck with injuries, Steven has been an excellent player for us and big part of our squad.

“His quality is beyond question and no-one will forget the key role he played in the first half of the 2017/18 season, when we laid the foundations to finish seventh in the Premier League and qualify for Europe.”

Antwerp enquired about the 31-year-old earlier in the summer, and remain keen to land a player who is in the last year of his Burnley contract, despite him effectively losing the last season and a half to injury.

Knee surgery in January 2018 put paid to the second half of his second season with the club, while last season saw a series of calf niggles, eventually leading to an operation, restrict him to just nine appearances.