Burnley midfielder joins Championship side Barnsley
Midfielder Josh Benson has left Turf Moor to join Championship side Barnsley.
The Oakwell outfit has paid an undisclosed fee to sign the 21-year-old, who has agreed a four-year deal in South Yorkshire.
Benson had spent three seasons with the Clarets after signing in the summer of 2018 following a successful spell on trial in the Under-23s.
The former Arsenal youngster then progressed through the Academy ranks to make it into the Clarets’ senior squad.
And following a loan spell with Grimsby Town in the 2019/20 season he made his senior Burnley debut in September, 2020 as one of 12 appearances for Sean Dyche’s side last season – including two starts in the Premier League.
The midfielder now gets the chance to further his career with Barnsley and everyone at Turf Moor wishes him well in the future.