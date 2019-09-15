Burnley midfielder Jeff Hendrick rounds off a big week in style

In a week where he celebrated an individual milestone - earning his 50th cap for the Republic of Ireland - Jeff Hendrick ended it in style with a priceless equaliser at Brighton.

Hendrick doesn’t score often - his stunning strike at the Amex Stadium was his seventh in 114 appearances for the club.

And he has a penchant for the spectacular - his volleys against Bournemouth and Chelsea coming to mind.

Sean Dyche hailed his influence, on his 100th Premier League appearance: “He’s scored a few really class goals, but today was really good.

“The build up play, he got turned, finds a little ball in between, good ball into Vyds, he lays it off, and it’s a fine strike. Top drawer.

“He’s a bit unfortunate actually, Jeff, he does so many good jobs for us. Sometimes he gets questioned, and I can’t believe it, he does so many jobs for us, even today, he starts wide and comes inside, and he’s a top lad around the place, and a very good player, in my opinion.

“He scored a very good goal today.”

Hendrick hasn’t started in the Premier League this season, but Dyche is delighted with his attitude: “A big week for him, but he trains right, he’s good around the group, he’s not a moaner - he asks a question, don’t get me wrong, he’ll ask ‘what can I do, why aren’t I playing?’ and he’s really affected the game.

“Jay Rod came on sharp. Vyds looked sharp, running hard to affect the game, and that’s all we can ask when we make substitutions, that they come on with the will and desire to affect the game. That was what was missing second half, we got into that mode where everyone is waiting for someone else to do something. No one could quite grip the game or find the moment to affect it.

“Even if we hadn't found an equaliser, I would have still thought we affected it.”

Dyche believes Hendrick can add more goals to his game: “Now and again he gets questioned but I think he can affect the game in so many different ways.

“The biggest thing I have spoken to him about is scoring more goals, he is a big lad who can head it and strike it. I want him to add to that side of the game. I thought all three of the subs did well, I was pleased with that