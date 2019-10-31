Burnley midfielder Jack Cork appreciates Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder's compliments

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder said that he took inspiration from Burnley's model upon winning promotion to the Premier League with the Blades.

The 52-year-old former defender, who made more than 100 appearances for the club over two spells at Bramall Lane, had just led the Championship runners-up back to the top flight for the first time in 12 years.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder

“We’ve got to be mindful but we’ve got a desire to do well,” he said.

“I take inspiration from what the likes of Bournemouth and Burnley have done. They’ve built properly and we like to think we can do that, because we’re teachers too.

“If you look at football, so many clubs get themselves in trouble. So you have to be diligent and have a sensible approach.”

And Burnley midfielder Jack Cork has taken the Yorkshireman's words as a huge compliment ahead of Saturday's fixture in the south of the county.

"That's a massive compliment," he said. "We've done really well over the last three or four years to establish ourselves in the Premier League, but it seems to be getting harder and harder.

"Teams like Sheffield United come up and they've got that will and desire to win games. That doesn't make it any easier.

"They've got a different style of football, we won't have played against anything like it recently, so it will be good to play there and enjoy the atmosphere."

The Blades have started the season well, despite being heavy favourites for relegation before a ball was even kicked.

They've conceded just four times in five games at home, which included a 1-0 win over Europa League finalists Arsenal earlier in the month.

"I think they've had a great start," said Cork. "I watched the game against Arsenal and they were brilliant from start to finish.

"They were aggressive, especially at home, they have a good shape, good players, so it's going to be a tough game. We'll try and use our experience to get a result there.

"They look really good. The newly promoted teams have got that buzz about being in the Premier League and it's going to be a tough game. With our experience we'll be a match for them.

"They're a good, organised team, they work hard in their shape, they share a lot of similarities with us. They want to win games and do what works best for the team."

Cork, 30, will more than likely have his work cut out in the middle of the park once again at the weekend.

The hosts are expected to carry a numerical advantage in the midfield, with John Lundstram, Burnley-born Oliver Norwood and John Fleck usually operating as a central three in United's 3-5-2 system.

"It's just one of those gambles we have to take; we leave two up front and sometimes it can leave too many people in midfield to deal with," Cork said.

"As long as we can keep them in front of us and away from the goal then it's comfortable. As long as we've got the two boys up front who are working and feeding off each other then it doesn't really bother anybody who is playing in the middle at this club. We know that if we can get it up to them quickly they can cause trouble.

"I think most of the team runs around a lot. It's part of playing for Burnley, you've got to run around and you've got to work hard.

"We're used to that and it's what is needed, we need 100% every game to try and get results. We've learned from experience if we drop below our standards by a tiny little bit we get punished so we need to be at it every game."