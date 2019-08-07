Burnley linked with move for out of favour Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater

Burnley have been linked with a move for Chelsea outcast Danny Drinkwater.

As Sean Dyche looks to bring a central midfielder in before Thursday's 5 p.m. deadline, the Daily Mail suggest he will bid to bring Drinkwater back to the north west on loan.

The 29-year-old Mancunian played under Dyche, who was assistant manager to Malky Mackay, on loan at Watford from Manchester United in the second half of the 2010/11 season, and Dyche is a long-term admirer of the England international.

Dyche is short on senior options in the centre of midfield, with only Ashley Westwood, Jack Cork and Jeff Hendrick available, as Steven Defour struggles to return to fitness after a calf operation at the start of the year.

Drinkwater, who helped Leicester City pip Burnbley to the Championship title in 2014, before winning the Premier League with the Foxes two years later, has made only 23 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions his £30million move in the summer of 2017.

And his only appearance last season came in the Community Shield.

Frank Lampard is believed to be prepared to let Drinkwater leave, but his reported £110,000 a week wages would be a stumbling block for many clubs.