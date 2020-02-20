Burnley likely to be without strikers Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes against Bournemouth

Burnley are likely to be without their twin strike threat Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes against Bournemouth.

Ten-goal top-scorer Wood came off in the first half of last Saturday’s 2-1 win at Southampton with a hamstring complaint.

And Barnes, who has six goals to his name, is recovering after a hernia operation last month.

However, Jay Rodriguez, who has seven goals in all competitions, has shone after starting the last five games, and Matej Vydra scored the winner at St Mary’s after replacing Wood.

Vydra is in line for his first Premier League start since November 2018, and Dyche issued the injury news: “Barnesy is on the grass with the physios and that seems to be going well.

"Woody will be touch and go and we will find out more tomorrow (Friday) on how he is going.

“He has been with the physios and not on the grass. He has a chance.

"Johann (Berg Gudmundsson) is fit. He is back in amongst it, I would still have liked him to have a game but you know what the weather has been like this week and we had to call off a game which he would have played in, but he is fit and has trained for the last two weeks with the first team squad.

"Matt Lowton won't be ready for the weekend.”

Ben Gibson remains in training with his former club Middlesbrough, with Dyche saying simply: “He’s still with Middlesbrough.”