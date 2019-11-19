Burnley left back Charlie Taylor agrees new contract

Clarets left back Charlie Taylor has signed a new long-term deal at Turf Moor.

Taylor, 26, who joined the club in the summer of 2017, has signed a contract until June 2024 - the third player in a matter of weeks to commit himself to Burnley, following strikers Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood.

Taylor said: “I’m delighted. I feel it’s a very stable club. It’s been in the Premier League now for a few years.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time here so far and I’m looking forward to the next few years ahead.

“The next few years are hopefully the peak years of my career. I’ve signed up to Burnley to spend them here and hopefully the best years are to come.

“Ever since I made my debut in the Premier League I’ve wanted to stay here. I think once you have a taste of the Premier League you don’t want to go anywhere else.

“We have been in the Premier League since I arrived and that’s where I want to stay.”

Taylor made his first Premier League start of the season last time out against West Ham, after a pre-season injury and the form of summer signing Erik Pieters kept him out, and he added: “I’ve said before that all any professional wants to do is play. It’s been frustrating at times, but it’s also been worth it.

“We have a very competitive squad, which bodes well for now and the future, and I’m delighted that I’m going to be part of it for the future.”