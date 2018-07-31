Burnley keeper Lindegaard enjoying his football again

Goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard admits he owes Burnley for rediscovering his enthusiasm for the game.

The Dane arrived as a free agent after Tom Heaton dislocated his shoulder last September.

And he had to wait until last Thursday to make his Clarets debut, as he came off the bench at Aberdeen to replace Nick Pope, who had also dislocated his shoulder.

He then missed Sunday’s goal-less friendly with Montpellier with a tight thigh, but is hoping to get the opportunity to start Thursday night’s Europa League second leg tie with the Dons – with Heaton also nursing a calf problem.

Lindegaard’s last game had come in October 2016 for Preston – a 6-0 defeat at Newcastle in the League Cup, and he dropped down the pecking order at Deepdale, before being released.

So how did it feel to be playing again? “It’s been a year and a half, it felt fantastic.

“I’ve had a rough couple of years for various reasons.

“Coming back in was probably not the busiest of nights for a goalkeeper, but I’m still proud of playing at the highest level again, it means a lot to me.

“It can get difficult, especially when you’re not involved on any level at the weekend.

“But I owe a lot more than people can understand to Burnley Football Club, to Sean Dyche, to the management team and to my teammates.

“I’m a loyal servant to this club.”

Looking back on the way his time at Preston came to an end, he added: “Parts in the past have been difficult, it’s finally resolved, I’m only looking one way and that’s forward.”

And he is enjoying being part of a competitive group at Turf Moor: “It means a lot, it’s a good environment and they’re all very good lads.

“It’s a lot easier to come in and play when you’ve got a squad like we have,”

“It’s such a good dynamic in the squad and such a supportive dynamic in the squad. Everybody wants everyone to be the best they can be for the club and for each other, it’s a really good squad to be a part of. It makes everything easier.”