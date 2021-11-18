Burnley injury latest ahead of Crystal Palace clash
Burnley will make a late check on striker Ashley Barnes ahead of Saturday's Premier League return against Crystal Palace at Turf Moor.
After the international break, the Clarets look to stretch a three-game unbeaten Premier League run against the Eagles, and while Sean Dyche's squad is virtually up to full strength, there are a couple of bumps and bruises.
Midfielder Dale Stephens is not quite back in contention for a place in the squad after a long absence with an ankle problem, while Barnes has an unspecified issue.
Dyche explained: "We're gettng back to full strength and Dale Stephens has been out on the grass, he's had another reserve game.
"He's not there yet, but getting back to real fitness.
"Barnesy has a little niggle so we'll have a look at him."
All Burnley's internationals, Connor Roberts, Wayne Hennessey, Chris Wood, Nathan Collins, Matej Vydra and Maxwel Cornet have reported no ill effects, although Cornet won't return to training until Friday after featuring for the Ivory Coast in Cameroon on Tuesday night, as the Elephants missed out on World Cup qualification: "Maxwel had a later journey so he's back later today (Thursday) ready for tomorrow, so we're pretty much okay."