Burnley injury latest ahead of Crystal Palace clash

Ashley Barnes

After the international break, the Clarets look to stretch a three-game unbeaten Premier League run against the Eagles, and while Sean Dyche's squad is virtually up to full strength, there are a couple of bumps and bruises.

Midfielder Dale Stephens is not quite back in contention for a place in the squad after a long absence with an ankle problem, while Barnes has an unspecified issue.

Dyche explained: "We're gettng back to full strength and Dale Stephens has been out on the grass, he's had another reserve game.

"He's not there yet, but getting back to real fitness.

"Barnesy has a little niggle so we'll have a look at him."