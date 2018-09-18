Burnley in top 40 clubs in Europe in terms of squad cost

Burnley are in the top 40 clubs in Europe in terms of the cost to assemble their current squad.

The CIES Football Observatory Weekly Post has presented data for all of the big-5 league teams, and found seven Premier League teams in the top 11, with Manchester City heading the pack, having spent almost €1 billion in transfer indemnities to sign its present squad members - add-ons included.

This is the highest figure ever measured for a football club.

Burnley sit equal 17th in the Premier League, with only Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City below them.

The Clarets' current squad has cost an estimated €126m to builld, level with Wolves.

The biggest increase compared to last year was measured for Liverpool (from €437M to €704M).

Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris St-Germain (second overall) are the only non-English teams in the top 11.

The best-ranked German Bundesliga club, Bayern Munich, is 12th.

Total transfer expenditure to make up the squad for clubs from the five major European leagues went constantly up during the last decade.

In 2010, a big-5 league had spent on average €67M to sign its squad members.

In 2018, this figure reached a new record high of €161M.

During the same period, the amounts invested to assemble the squad by Premier League clubs went up from €126M to €326M.

The data is available at the following link http://www.football-observatory.com/IMG/sites/b5wp/2018/233/en/