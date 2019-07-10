Burnley in a strong position as Aston Villa step up Heaton interest

As Aston Villa step up their interest in Clarets skipper Tom Heaton, boss Sean Dyche reiterates Burnley have no need to sell any of their key men.

Villa was Heaton’s likely destination on loan in January, before forcing his way back into the Burnley side.

And the newly-promoted club view the England international as a cheaper alternative to Stoke City’s Jack Butland and Neil Etheridge of Cardiff City.

They are believed to have had initial discussions for Heaton, who has entered the final year of his contract, but an offer of £7m will not be anywhere near sufficient to land the 33-year-old, who is training in Portugal with the Clarets.

Sean Dyche said: “It’s media stuff, paper stuff. There’s nothing to it.

“We have a strong balance at the club, we’re in great shape financially, we’re very solid, and we’re under no pressure to sell anyone.

“If the timing is right and we decide to go a different way, it would be because we wanted to, but we don’t have to sell.”

In May, Nick Pope, who made only three appearances last season due to a dislocated shoulder and the form of Joe Hart and then Heaton, signed a new deal, which will keep the former Charlton man with the club until June 2023, with a year’s option.