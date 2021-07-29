Burnley head to Prenton Park for re-arranged pre-season friendly!

A general view inside the stadium prior to the Sky Bet League Two Play-off Semi Final 1st Leg match between Tranmere Rovers and Morecambe at Prenton Park on May 20, 2021 in Birkenhead, England.

The game at Prenton Park will be staged behind closed doors with a 1 p.m. kick-off.

Burnley were due to go to Nottingham Forest but the fixture at the City Ground was called off due to a small number of positive Covid-19 cases in the Forest Camp.

Sean Dyche’s men will therefore face League Two outfit Tranmere, who had originally been pencilled into play the Clarets’ Under-23s.

But with Rovers – again under the management of former Clarets’ midfielder Micky Mellon – just a week away from the start of their EFL campaign, they are likely to provide Burnley with a highly competitive work-out at short notice.

“It’s unfortunate to have lost the game at Forest, but we fully understand their situation,” said Dyche.

“We’re grateful to Tranmere for making the switch to play us at first-team level and we’re looking forward to another good game as part of our build-up to the new season.”

The Clarets have won their two public pre-season work-outs so far as they followed up a 2-0 win at Oldham with a 1-0 victory at Blackpool on Tuesday night.