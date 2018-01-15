Burnley having to play a January waiting game

Burnley boss Sean Dyche is not expecting any of the club’s transfer dealings to be sewn up until the back end of the window.

Dyche revealed that the club are looking to develop a couple of situations but was not hopeful of hearing anything any time soon.

Sean Dyche

Asked whether any business would likely materialise at the end of the month, the Turf Moor chief said: “There’s a couple of situations we’re looking at but to say they’re progressing is so difficult in this window, so we’ll see.

“It often is (the end of the month), just by the nature of the January window I think. No-one wants it like that but it often is because the phone calls you make arrive with the media about four minutes later to see if they can make a market, so that makes it difficult.”

Meanwhile, Dyche confirmed that a couple of the club’s walking wounded were moving closer to a return.

Record signing Chris Wood and Republic of Ireland defender Stephen Ward are highly unlikely to make the weekend but Scott Arfield is expected to return for the Premier League clash with Manchester United.

Scott Arfield has been linked with a move away from Turf Moor

He said: “We’re still waiting, we’re not there yet but we’re not miles away with Woody and Wardy particularly, they’re getting closer.

“We have to be a bit careful with them. When they come back in the squad looks healthy and stronger again.

“Scott Arfield was close today so I would expect him to be back in contention.”