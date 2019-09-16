Burnley have the perfect blend, says Republic of Ireland international Jeff Hendrick

Midfielder Jeff Hendrick believes the Clarets now possess the perfect blend of players within their group to contend with any kind of situation or circumstance in the Premier League.

The 18-man squad named by boss Sean Dyche for the trip to the Amex Stadium boasted 320 international caps between them, 2,717 Premier League appearances, 56 Champions League outings and 178 run outs in the UEFA Europa League.

And Saturday's 1-1 draw against Brighton demonstrated that experience is vital. Burnley were heading for a third defeat in four games in the top flight until the substitutes had their say against the Seagulls.

The away side's bench was highly decorated, to say the least. A total of 211 caps for their respective countries, 1,063 games at the highest level in England and 93 appearances in Europe is nothing to be scoffed at.

Dyche introduced Hendrick on the hour in place of Aaron Lennon while Jack Cork made way for Matej Vydra with just over 10 minutes remaining in Falmer.

The pair combined deep in to injury time to rescue a point, Vydra's touch creating the opportunity while Hendrick's finish proved too hot for Mathew Ryan to handle.

"The group we have is brilliant and everyone gets involved," said Hendrick, who made his 100th Premier League appearance.

"At the end of the day, whether people are starting or not, we all have the same goal and we are all striving for the same thing.

"If you are not starting then you are pushing the lads who are starting to get that result and if not then you are ready to come on and help them get that result.

"It is a tight knit group. We get on so well and it has been that way since I have been here, the lads who have come in have joined and added to that. It is a great thing to have and it does go a long way."

Hendrick, who also earned his 50th cap for the Republic of Ireland last week, added: "We have got players who have won the Premier League in our group and have been in the Champions League and won caps with various different countries.

"They've played in different leagues so I think it is a great mix that we have there. We all work hard for each other and it is a great thing to have. We have a great group, it's a strong group.

"We have done it [scored late goals] a lot since I have been here. When it is not going great on the pitch playing wise we always stick in there and give ourselves a chance to take something from the game."

The 27-year-old, who was previously the club's record signing when joining from Derby County in 2016, rarely scores tap ins.

The Dubliner now has eight for the Clarets with goals against AFC Bournemouth, Everton and Chelsea sticking out in the memory.

Now he's hoping his latest contribution will give the "gaffer" some food for thought with Norwich City, who shocked champions Manchester City at Carrow Road at the weekend, up next at Turf Moor.

He said: "Someone said to me 'it might be best goal here', but I have been lucky enough to score a few good ones.

"I am happy with it but the main thing was to come on and get a late equaliser for the team and you could see what it meant to everyone out there.

"We have a great group, even when you look at the starting XI and the bench, a couple of lads out injured and then the lads who aren't even making the bench, it is a strong group we have now and it is tough so it is a great headache for the manager to have."