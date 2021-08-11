Burnley handed trip to Newcastle United in Carabao Cup second round
Burnley have been drawn at Premier League rivals Newcastle United in the second round of the Carabao Cup.
Former Crystal Palace, Watford and Reading wideman Jobi McAnuff and ex-Republic of Ireland midfielder Andy Townsend made the draw, with the tie to be held on Tuesday, August 24th or Wednesday the 25th.
Burnley beat Sheffield United and Millwall last season to reach the fourth round before losing to winners Manchester City, the furthest they have gone in the competition since getting to the semi-final in 2009.
The Clarets have never faced Newcastle in the League Cup, with their last cup meeting, bar a 2-1 Texaco Cup loss at St James’ Park in April 1974, the FA Cup semi-final the month previous, when Malcolm Macdonald’s brace at Hillsborough sent the Toon through, only for Liverpool to win the final 3-0.