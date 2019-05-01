Burnley goalkeeping situation could be resolved in summer

Sean Dyche has reiterated that the goalkeeping situation at the club could be resolved in the summer.

Burnley currently have three England international keepers on the books, with Tom Heaton the current incumbent, having started the last 17 Premier League games, after Joe Hart started the first 19.

Nick Pope has only played twice this season after recovering from a dislocated shoulder, both in FA Cup ties in January.

Dyche has accepted previously it will be difficult to keep all three happy, and, amid speculation linking Hart with a summer move, he said: “We will see, there is no crystal ball.

“They all want to play and I think it will work itself out.

”There is no other plan at the moment to have three competitive goalkeepers because we have got them."

Before the January window opened, he accepted Heaton might leave on loan, frustrated at a lack of game time, but with Hart now back up, a decision may be made that suits all parties, as with striker Sam Vokes in the window.

Vokes left for more regular football at Stoke, but only as the fee suited both Burnley and the Potters, and Dyche said: “There may well be a financial element again because it is Burnley and they like to look after the finances!

”It was a win win that one (Vokes), the finances worked and it worked for the player as well who had a fresh opportunity.

”That is always the best scenario when it is a win win for everyone but it can't always be found.”