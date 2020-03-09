Burnley FC Women bounce back against Loughborough Foxes

Following defeat at Stoke City FC Women last weekend, Burnley FC Women needed to get back into a winning mentality on Sunday in the FA WNL Premier Division North, and they did just that, beating Loughborough Foxes 2-0 at the Ruby Civil Arena.

After a tricky first half in which both teams had strong chances but none were converted, Burnley took the initiative when Olivia Greenhalgh got her first goal as a Claret.

And late on, a Loughborough defender deflected a Levi Rathburn cross into her own goal to give the Clarets a well-earned 2-0 victory.

The game started at a fast pace with both teams pressing forward in turn.

Loughborough had the first good chance when a long ball floated into the area, and a glancing header off a striker was turned over by keeper Emily Gibbins.

The Clarets first attack saw Evie Priestley toppled in the area, but the referee waved away claims for a penalty.

Loughborough had the better of the early chances, but the Clarets finally got a foothold in the game.

Priestley shot wide under pressure from a defender in front of goal , before she was played in by Lizzy Hamer, but keeper Alex Stephens stood firm and saved Priestley’s shot with an extended arm.

Loughborough had a late chance in the half when their player of the match Laura Steel shot from the edge of the area, and Gibbins reacted with a great diving save.

In the second half, the Clarets grasped the initiative, but good chances were few.

Rathburn fed Priestley in front of the goal but Stephens pounced and cut out the danger.

The visitors broke out and Gibbins was called into action to save at the near post.

Manager Matt Bee made a couple of substitutions, and Kelly Halligan soon impacted the game as she chased down a loose ball and crossed into the goalmouth, where Olivia Greenhalgh neatly flicked the ball wide of Stephens and in.

Kenedy Owen shot from distance, forcing Stephens to make a diving save, and a goalmouth melee was cleared.

The Clarets finally got a second goal as the game entered injury time.

A long kick out from Gibbins was collected by Levi Rathburn, who ran wide of the keeper and passed towards Priestley, with a retreating defender deflecting the ball into the open goal.

Burnley host Hull City on Sunday (2 p.m.), and Huddersfield Town on Wednesday (7-45 p.m.). Entrance is £3 for adults, £1 for under 16s.